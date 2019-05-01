close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Robotic rats spying on MPs: Gabol

National

 
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: PPP leader Nabeel Gabol said Tuesday he would quit politics if election were not held next year.

Speaking in a TV programme, he said the elections next year would not be ordinary, adding a hug, auspicious change was on the horizon. He alleged that Intelligence Bureau’s robotic rats, unleashed in the Parliament lodges at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been caught. These rats were spying on parliamentarians’ meetings and activities, he added.

