FBR seizes Rs20m cigarettes

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue confiscated over Rs20 million worth non-duty paid local brand and counterfeit cigarettes after raid by Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Lahore.

The FBR officials said in connection with a nationwide campaign launched by the Board against non-duty paid local branded and counterfeit cigarettes a raid was conducted after the string intelligence information tipped off to the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Lahore.

A team was constituted by the directorate after completion of all legal formalities. The team conducted raid/search at the business premises of Haji Arshad situated near Dera Ch Ahmed Siddique Maher, Sabzimandi, Khiali Bypass Road Gujranwala. The raiding team recovered 880 cartons of non- duty paid (627 cartons Café brand, 253 cartons Armee and other brands) local branded cigarettes, each carton containing 10,000 cigarettes. The representative of Haji Arshad namely, Muhammad Rashid was present at the time of raid. He failed to produce documentary evidence regarding possession of 880 cartons of local brand cigarettes. Hence, the raiding party confiscated these non-duty paid local brand cigarettes valuing Rs20 million including federal excise and sales tax amounting to Rs9.7 million under Section 26 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 which are liable to confiscation under Section 27 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005. The FBR officials said the director of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Lahore intends to conduct more raids on those businesses which were involved in supply of non-duty paid, counterfeit cigarettes that are subsequently causing huge losses to the national exchequer. They said the information of such premises was already gathered by the directorate. Furthermore, the officials said such type of raids in other parts of the country would also be conducted on the basis of solid intelligence.