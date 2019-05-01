NAB arrests suspected facilitator of Sharjeel in assets case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect who they believe was involved in facilitating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in the assets case.

According to the spokesperson for NAB Karachi, the suspect named Izhar Hussain was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday during a raid conducted at his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The spokesperson said Hussain is believed to have helped Memon acquire moveable and immovable assets that are beyond his known sources of income, adding that documents of different registries of properties have also been recovered from the suspect’s possession and he will be produced before an accountability court on Wednesday (today) to request his physical remand.