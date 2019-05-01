close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Govt launches ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsas’ programme today

National

ISLAMABAD: The government will launch ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsas Programme’ today (Wednesday) for the welfare of labourers, including domestic workers to mark the World Labour Day.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair regarding the government measures for the welfare of labourers. ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsas Program’ will be launched under the umbrella of PTI government's Ehsas Programme.

Under the programme, an Ehsas Labour Welfare and Social Protection Expert Group would be formed, which would furnish recommendations regarding labourers, associated with different walks of life. The group will ensure welfare of labourers. Besides the high-ranking officials, the meeting was also attended by representatives from the International Labour Organisation, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

