Govt has failed to provide security to religious scholars: JI chief

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the government and law-enforcing agencies (LEAs) have failed to provide adequate security to religious scholars and seminaries.

He expressed these views while meeting prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani at Darul Uloom in the Korangi area.

The JI chief termed the attack on Mufti Usmani a planned conspiracy to create anarchy in the country. "Mufti Taqi Usmani is an asset, not only for the country but for the entire Muslim world.”

He inquired about the details of the attack and expressed his sympathy with him. He said the government and law-enforcement agencies only did lip service after any attack but no effective steps had been taken to curb such attacks in the future.

Mufti Usmani was of the view that the aim of the terrorist attack was to create uncertainty on the occasion of Pakistan Day through a planned conspiracy. He claimed that international anti-state forces were behind the attack.

He further revealed that he had received life-threatening phone calls at regular intervals, but he did not pay attention to those calls.

JI leaders Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Abdul Jamil Khan and Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.