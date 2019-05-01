Man kills son-in-law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man killed his son-in-law over contracting marriage with his daughter in the Kahna police limits Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Irshad. Police said the victim had married the daughter of accused Munir against his will. As the newlyweds reached home, the accused person opened firing and killed Irshad.
