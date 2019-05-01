close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Man kills son-in-law

National

May 1, 2019

LAHORE: A man killed his son-in-law over contracting marriage with his daughter in the Kahna police limits Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Irshad. Police said the victim had married the daughter of accused Munir against his will. As the newlyweds reached home, the accused person opened firing and killed Irshad.

