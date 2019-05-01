NCHR delegation visits NAB Lahore office

LAHORE: A delegation of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Tuesday visited NAB Lahore office and showed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the accused in Bureau’s custody. The delegation led by NCHR Chairman Justice Ali Nawaz was received by NAB Lahore’s Director General Shehzad Saleem. According to a press release issued by NAB Lahore, NCHR delegation was briefed about the facilities being provided to the under custody accused. NCHR spokesperson while talking to The News said detailed and final report will be issued after visiting all the regional NAB offices. He said after completion of visits and reports, the delegation will likely visit judicial lockups of other investigation agencies including FIA and Anti Corruption Establishment.