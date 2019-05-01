ACE official seeks repatriation to parent dept

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Deputy Director Investigation Shahrukh Nizai has requested the ACE to repatriate him to his parent department due to reasons best known to him, The News has learnt. The official was earlier all set to recover billions from the occupants of government lands and was probing very high profile cases of the establishment. He was probing high profile cases against Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, big hotels, government’s land grabbers. However, now the former army officers had submitted an application to the ACE admin seeking his repatriation to his parent department. After receiving the application of Shahrukh, the ACE has written a letter to Secretary Services and General Administration department requesting issuance of repatriation orders of the deputy director from ACE to his parent department. Sources in ACE told The News that they were not sure why Niazi had requested for repatriation to his parent department. However, they said Niazi is known as an honest officer and he was facing immense pressure from different quarters within or outside the ACE due to his upright approach in investigating cases. They said that such pressure could force Shahrukh to write to the government for his repatriation to his parent department. When contacted, Shahrukh Niazi did not respond despite repeated messages and calls.