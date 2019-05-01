Sindh cabinet approves revival of Police Order 2002

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved the "revival of the Police Order 2002 as applicable in the Punjab" to implement the Supreme Court orders and referred it to a standing committee of the Sindh Assembly.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, Advisor to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam. Murad Ali Shah said the maintenance of law and order is the responsibility of the government. “With our political will we have restored law and order in the province, particularly in the city of Karachi but ever since the police have started operating on its own, various serious issues have emerged,” he said and added the provincial government faces the criticism. He said the police was made autonomous and now it has to be made community friendly. “People must have the feeling of security and protection in presence of the police but some incidents have proved to be contrary,” he said. The CM said under 2002 Act the IG Police would become the principal accounting officer and would solve the department’s financial issues on his own.

However, the Sindh government continues to retain its role in postings and transfers of police officers in contravention of the SHC orders on police reforms which "only empowered" the IG to do so. It became more clear when the Sindh chief secretary "briefed the cabinet that the entire government officers system revolved around appointment, promotion and transfer (APT) rules, the same rules were applicable on the police also. "

Meanwhile, the standing committee of Sindh Assembly would consider certain amendments and consult with all the stakeholders to make Police Order 2002 a progressive law for establishing modern and responsible and responsive policing.

Discussing the mechanism for controlling the prices of essential commodities during the upcoming month of Ramzan, the cabinet decided to empower divisional, district and sub-divisional administration to control price effectively. The CM directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners and direct them to check the prices, stock and record of essential commodities. He also directed the Local Government minister to work out a plan in consultation with the chief secretary to accommodate displaced shopkeepers of Saddar area into Lines’ Area parking plaza which could also be developed into a market.

The CM approved establishing Sindh Safe Cities Authority Act, 2019 to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. He said the authority would construct, develop and maintain a city-wide integrated command, control and communication system within the province. The authority would have a 15-member body under the Sindh CM and home secretary would be its vice chairman. In absence of the chairman the vice chairman would be authorized to take all its decisions. The secretaries of different provincial departments would be its members and it would have a Director General to its run day-to-day affairs. The cabinet approved the law and referred it to the assembly.

The Board of Revenue (BoR) presented Revision of categories and Enhancement of valuation of Immovable properties in urban areas of the province. Briefing the cabinet, Senior Member BoR said the provincial government notifies the valuation table of immovable properties under Section 27-A of the Stamp Act, 1899. The valuation table consists of two components, catagories of areas and fixing the category-wise rates. The urban areas are classified up to seven categories depending on divergence of particular urban area. The notified categories are A-I, I, II, III, IV, V & VI. The rates have also been notified for each city and urban area comprising each category. The last revision in categories was made in 2001. The rates of valuation table were also last revised in 2016. Those rates are far below the fair market value as valuation table notified by FBR. The BoR also proposed 20 percent enhancement in the rates. The cabinet directed Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman to review each and every category and proposed enhancement in the rates and place it again before the next cabinet meeting.

The cabinet after thorough discussion decided to continue relief activities in drought affected areas through distribution of 50 kg wheat per family per month for further three months till normalization of the situation. It directed the food department to provide 814,110 wheat bags of 50 kgs for 280,370 families to Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for three months. The cabinet also approved Rs100 million for transportation charges of wheat from godowns to Tharparkar.

The Sindh cabinet also approved the Sindh Probation of Preparation, manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Manpuri Bill 2019 to ban Gutka and Manpuri which are causing cancer. The bill was referred to Sindh Assembly. it also discussed draft Sindh Prohibition of Sheesha Smoking Bill 2019 under which bans its manufacture, sale, use or import. The proposed law if passed by the assembly would allow any individual found smoking Sheesha to be tried under Code of Criminal Procedure 1998. The cabinet constituted a committee under Minister Environment and IT Taimore Talpur, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Murtaza Wahab to examine each and every clause of the draft bills and then present within next 15 days for approval.