Earlier it was U-turn, now it’s ‘slip of tongue’, says Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s 100 days claims (of achieving great successes) have vanished into thin air. “Now, nine months have passed, which is sufficient time to accomplish various goals, but they have done nothing so far except for telling lies,” he said while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. He said earlier it (Prime Minister Imran Khan’s change of stated position) used to be a U-turn, but now it is called ‘a slip of the tongue’. Whatever he said in Iran was a slip of the tongue. Is it a slip of the tongue that Pakistan’s land is used for terrorism, Hamza asked. “And was it also a slip of the tongue when he (PM Imran Khan) claimed in China that five billion saplings were planted in Pakistan, though nothing was done on ground,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s enemies were after it to get it declared black list, but the government was not caring about it at all.

Hamza Shahbaz said the PML-N would contest legal battle against the Local Governments Bill, which was a blow to the public mandate.

He said the government had bulldozed the legislation process and, despite the fact that the tenure of the district governments was not over yet, the elected representatives were deprived of their powers.

The opposition leader in Punjab Assembly said the person like Jehangir Tareen, who had been declared a corrupt by the court, was extended special invitation by the prime minister to attend the meetings. He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was after Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Asif and he himself, but no action had been taken over massive corruption in Peshawar metro bus project. He said Aleema Khan had an offshore company, Babar Awan had done corruption of Rs4 billion in Nandipur project, but nobody was asking them about it.