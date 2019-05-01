NZ include Somerville, Rance for Aussie ODIs

WELLINGTON: Will Somerville, the offspinner, has been added to New Zealand’s squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Australia in Brisbane, starting next week.

Seth Rance, the medium pacer, who has played two ODIs and five T20Is, has also been included in the squad. The series is being held as preparation for the World Cup. Somerville, in his only Test versus Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last year, imparted sharp turn and picked up seven wickets as New Zealand registered a historic series win. Incidentally, the offspinner is better known for his skills in the longest format, evidenced by the fact that he has 87 first-class cricket compared to just six in List A games.

New Zealand XI squad: Tom Latham (c), Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Seth Rance, Hamish Rutherford, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young, Will Somerville.