Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s brother dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s elder brother Mubashar Sarwar Malik has died on Tuesday. He was under treatment at Punjab Cardiology for several days. Mubashar Sarwar’s funeral prayer will be offered at Model Town, Gujrat at 10.00am on May 1, 2019.

Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq, officers of Sports Board Punjab and Directorate of sports Punjab, Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) and various sports organizations have expressed their grief on the sad demise of Mubashar Sarwar Malik. They prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace. They also expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

