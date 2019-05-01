Global T20 League 2nd season from July 25

TORONTO: Toronto Nationals will clash against defending champions Vancouver Knights in the opening game of the second season of Global T20 League.

The tournament will comprise a total of 22 matches, including the three Playoffs games and the final which will be played on August 11. In the inaugural season of the tournament, there was no shortage of star players as the likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner, Steve Smith, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard etc featured in it. The participation of David Warner and Steve Smith for the second season however looks highly unlikely as they would be busy in Australia’s Ashes campaign.

The venue for all the matches would be Maple Leaf cricket club in Toronto. The league is scheduled in a way that it will end a week before ICC Americas regional T20 qualifier-final, which will feature Canada players. Brian Lara, the Brand Ambassador of the League, said, “I was there to see the first edition of the league and was enormously impressed with the overall quality of cricket. Ranjit Saini, President Cricket Canada said in a statement, “We at Cricket Canada are committed to providing much-needed opportunity and exposure to our Canadian players.