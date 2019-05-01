Township Whites annex Nasir Cricket title

LAHORE: An unbeaten 67 by all-rounder Raza Ali Dar enabled Township Whites to clinch title of the Nasir Mahmood Butt Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament when they beat Jallo Gymkhana by five wickets in nthe final here at the New Ittefaq Club Ground.

Jallo Gymkhana totaled 187 for six in 20 overs with M Dasnish top-scoring with 50. Azhar Waheed made 34 followed by Zeeshan Farooq made 28 and M Irfan 27. Raza Ali Dar, Junaid Awan, Wahab Ahmed, M Sharif had one wicket each.

Township Whites achieved the target at the cost five wickets in 18.3 overs. While Raza Ali Dar contributed undefeated 67, Afzal Tahri made 36 not out, Raees Ahmed 34 and Kashif Ali 26. Husnain Asghar and Hafiz Tazeem claimed two wickets each.

Earlier before the start of the match both the teams were introduced to former Secretary LCCA Mian Javed Ali and former East Zone president Syed Muhammad Kamil.Raza Ali Dar received the man of the match from former LCCA treasurer Sarfraz Ahmad.