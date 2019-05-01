PJKA delegation meets Nadeem

LAHORE: A delegation of Punjab Judo Karate Association (PJKA), led by Ghazanfar Ali President of the nody, met Syed Nadeem Shah Honorary Consul General of Japan and Chairman Japan Karate Association Pakistan. Syed Nadeem Shah appeared sincere efforts of Punjab JKA Karate Association for promotion of traditional Karate in Punjab. They also briefed about 1st Inter School JKA Karate Championship which is recently held at Crescent School.