close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

PJKA delegation meets Nadeem

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of Punjab Judo Karate Association (PJKA), led by Ghazanfar Ali President of the nody, met Syed Nadeem Shah Honorary Consul General of Japan and Chairman Japan Karate Association Pakistan. Syed Nadeem Shah appeared sincere efforts of Punjab JKA Karate Association for promotion of traditional Karate in Punjab. They also briefed about 1st Inter School JKA Karate Championship which is recently held at Crescent School.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports