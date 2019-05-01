PFF ‘D’ coaching course ends

LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2019(1st batch) concluded at MTFA on Tuesday. In all 26 young & aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan are took part in the 5-day course. Mian Rizwan Ali, Executive member of PFF, and Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, President Punjab Football Association, were the guest of honours at the the cvloaing ceremony. Participants included M Rafiq, Hamza Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Muqarrab Ali, M Abid Ali, M Awais, Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi, Malik Arif Hussain, Mudassar Ashraf, Faisal Hanif, Imama Arif, M Azeem, M Raheel, Taimoor Khalid Kiyani, Shoaib Muhammad, Sohaib Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Rabia Tabasum, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Asad Majeed, Sajeel Ilyas, M Omer Iqbal Butt, M Ismael, Zahoor Ahmed, Shoaib Abid, Arif Mehmood.