PFF ‘D’ coaching course ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2019(1st batch) concluded at MTFA on Tuesday. In all 26 young & aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan are took part in the 5-day course. Mian Rizwan Ali, Executive member of PFF, and Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, President Punjab Football Association, were the guest of honours at the the cvloaing ceremony. Participants included M Rafiq, Hamza Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Muqarrab Ali, M Abid Ali, M Awais, Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi, Malik Arif Hussain, Mudassar Ashraf, Faisal Hanif, Imama Arif, M Azeem, M Raheel, Taimoor Khalid Kiyani, Shoaib Muhammad, Sohaib Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Rabia Tabasum, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Asad Majeed, Sajeel Ilyas, M Omer Iqbal Butt, M Ismael, Zahoor Ahmed, Shoaib Abid, Arif Mehmood.
LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2019(1st batch) concluded at MTFA on Tuesday. In all 26 young & aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan are took part in the 5-day course. Mian Rizwan Ali, Executive member of PFF, and Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, President Punjab Football Association, were the guest of honours at the the cvloaing ceremony. Participants included M Rafiq, Hamza Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Muqarrab Ali, M Abid Ali, M Awais, Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi, Malik Arif Hussain, Mudassar Ashraf, Faisal Hanif, Imama Arif, M Azeem, M Raheel, Taimoor Khalid Kiyani, Shoaib Muhammad, Sohaib Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Rabia Tabasum, Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Asad Majeed, Sajeel Ilyas, M Omer Iqbal Butt, M Ismael, Zahoor Ahmed, Shoaib Abid, Arif Mehmood.