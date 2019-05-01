Uncapped duo in Wales’ WC training squad

LONDON: The uncapped Cardiff duo of Owen Lane and Rhys Carre were included in a 42-man Wales training squad for this year’s World Cup in Japan announced Tuesday.Prop Carre, who will join reigning English champions Saracens later this year, was one of 23 forwards and wing Lane among 19 backs.

Wales coach Warren Gatland included 36 of the players selected for this season’s Six Nations, which saw his title-winning side complete a Grand Slam. Taulupe Faletau, a No 8 for both Wales and the British and Irish Lions, was also included despite missing much of this season through injury and there was also a placed for experienced Ospreys lock Bradley Davies. “It is exciting to name our training squad and to get the RWC ball rolling,” said Gatland. “We’ve named a 42-man squad, packed with experience.