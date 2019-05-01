close
Wed May 01, 2019
AFP
May 1, 2019

Repka gets 2-year sentence for fraud

Sports

AFP
May 1, 2019

PRAGUE: Former Czech footballer Tomas Repka, who played for Fiorentina and West Ham, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for fraud.

An appeals court added nine months to the 15-month sentence originally handed down in February against Repka, 45, for selling a Mercedes Benz car that he had leased. Court president Petr Benes said he saw no reason why the former football star should receive less than the minimum two-year sentence for such crimes. The court handed down its ruling in the absence of Repka, “who had been more optimistic regarding the result,” his lawyer Jaroslav Jankrle said. Repka sold the car in December 2016 for 1.2 million koruna (46,760 euros, $52,000). Last year, he was sentenced to six months in prison for publishing a fake escort girl ad with the photo and phone number of his ex-wife, a sentence that was later changed to a period of work in the public interest.

