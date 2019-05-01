HEC enter Patron’s Trophy Grade-II final

ISLAMABAD: Rain and Imran Nazir deprived Sabir Poultry a place in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II final as HEC held on to their nerves to make it to the title-decider against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Set to score 201 for win in maximum 49 at Pindi Stadium Tuesday, HEC were reduced to 112 for 8 in 43.4 overs when rain spoiled Sabir Poultry’s effort for victory.

Earlier, Sabir Poultry’s captain Imran Nazir also waited long to see his team getting bowled out instead of declaring and going for win. Had he declared a bit earlier, Sabir Poultry would have got enough time to go for the kill. HEC thus emerged victorious on the basis of first innings lead and have earned a place in the final against powerful State Bank team. The final starts at the Pindi Stadium from May 2.

Scores: Sabir’s Poultry 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Imran Nazir 100, Irfan Haider 65, Imran Dogar 59, Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84) and 206 all out in 43.4 overs (Imran Dogar 37, Nisar Ahmad 36, Mamoon Riaz 5-67, Shahroon Siraj 3-27) HEC 352 for 8 in 83 overs (Hammad Butt 172, M Faiq 79, Nisar Ahmad 5-112) and 112 for 8 in 43.4 overs (Hmmad Butt 51, Ghulam Rehman 4-17, Nisar Ahmad 2-40, Manzoor Khan 2-53).