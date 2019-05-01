BD to get VVIP security in Ireland and England

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to provide the national side VVIP security for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England following the tragic shooting incident at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch in which Bangladesh’s players narrowly escaped. As many as seven officials will travel with the Bangladesh team to ensure that the required security cover would be in place.

Addressing the media, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said: ‘’Players will be provided VVIP security during their stay in Ireland and England. Since the New Zealand incident, security has became a major issue and we need to address it and take a final decision in this regard.

“We have communicated with our Embassy in England and decided to employ the private security agencies comprising four members that are often asked to come forward when someone like our Prime Minister or any VVIP arrives there.

“Apart from that we will have our own security personnel to make sure everything moves smoothly. And ICC is expected to provide us two security official during the World Cup and we are taking them to Ireland on our own account while a member of BCB’s security committee will always be there,” he added.

Since the shootout incident, which killed 49 people and led to the cancellation of the third Test match at the Hagley Oval, Bangladesh board is in no mood to compromise on security matters and they have outlined a comprehensive security plan of their own.

Bangladesh will take on West Indies and Ireland in the tri-nation series starting from May 5. In addition to it, they will arrive in England seven days earlier than scheduled to have a residential preparatory camp at Leicestershire to acclimatise to English conditions before the World Cup.

BCB forced to change WC jersey design: Fan uproar has forced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to change the colour scheme of the team’s main World Cup jersey, after they had initially designed an all-green kit with no red in it. Red has been an important part of Bangladesh’s limited-overs kits and is an integral part of the country’s flag. It has been learnt that the ICC didn’t actually ask the BCB to drop red from their jersey, but to avoid using the colour to write the team name and numbers on the green background, as that would make it difficult to read. The ICC had initially approved a BCB design of a green jersey with a red stripe and white lettering. But the BCB subsequently submitted three more designs for the green kit that had no stripes, red writing, and white writing. The ICC asked the BCB to avoid using red for the letters of players’ names and numbers because, against a green background, it would make it difficult to read. The board sent another design that had the writing in white on both the home and away kits, but no red anywhere. The ICC approved that design. After the final approval, the BCB unveiled the jersey on Monday, with BCB president Nazmul Hassan handing it over to Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza prior to an official photo-op in Dhaka. “After the jersey unveiling yesterday, I sat with the board directors to look at the jersey again,” Hassan said on Tuesday. “Someone spotted the lack of red in the jersey. We have now decided to add the red to our jersey.”

The jersey in question is one of two for the World Cup, in accordance to the ICC’s regulation to have home and away strips for the marquee event. “Initially, it was the ICC who told us to not have the red in our jersey,” Hassan said. “We have a separate jersey, completely red [with white lettering], for some of the other games.”