Hafeez doubtful for first 2 England games

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is a doubtful starter for one off T20 and the first one-day international against England as he has yet to recover from hand injury he received during the Pakistan Super League PSL) IV.

A well-placed source accompanying the team to England has confirmed that Hafeez has yet get in terms with pressing demands of the tour and is finding it hard to give full time to practice and nets. “He is a doubtful starter for the initial stages of the England tour and may not be in a position to play the one off T20 to be held on May 5 and later in the first one-dayer on May 8. Playing Hafeez at this point of time would be too risky and Pakistan cannot afford that at this stage,” the source said.

Ageing Hafeez is considered as one of the key members of Pakistan World Cup campaign but the question arises whether he would be in a position or would be fit enough to play majority of matches on the tour. “You cannot say anything final at this point of time. One thing is doubtful and that is Hafeez’s fitness for the opening two international matches on the tour. If the tour management gets interested to include him in the playing line up it would be too risky an affair which it cannot afford at the start of the tour.”

Pakistan are already uncertain playing linchpin of the spin bowling Shadab Khan in the World Cup as he has been prescribed rest for at least three weeks. “Hafeez requirement as a spin bowler is possibly what camp is looking for when it comes to making full use of his presence in the team. With Shadab uncertain to play, Hafeez could well be seen bearing the brunt of spin bowling along with all-rounder Imad Wasim. The source, however, said that sudden departure of Shoaib Malik and uncertainty surrounding on Hafeez and Shadab fitness had somewhat dampened the preparations. “If the team overcomes these three issues well in time, Pakistan team would emerge as one of the front runners for the title.”