close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 1, 2019

Indian dog, owner detained for election campaigning

World

AFP
May 1, 2019

MUMBAI: A pet pooch was detained for flouting India’s election rules after it was spotted parading slogans supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside polling stations — but “let off with a warning”, authorities said Tuesday. Police seized the dog and its owner in the western state of Maharashtra on Monday just as voting was under way on the fourth voting day of India’s mammoth election that runs to May 19. “We detained the dog and its owner as it was a polling day and they were walking around promoting Modi and violating election campaigning rules,” police official Ganpat Phil told AFP. Campaigning is banned on voting days in areas that are casting ballots.A complaint was filed under India’s penal code against owner Eknath Chaudhary for the sticker and placards stating “Modi Lao, Desh Bachchao” (“Bring Modi back, save the country”), Phil said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World