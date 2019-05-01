End of an era as Japan’s emperor abdicates

TOKYO: Emperor Akihito of Japan formally stepped down Tuesday, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy, as his son Naruhito prepared to take the Chrysanthemum Throne and usher in a new imperial era.

In the “Room of Pine” in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace, the popular 85-year-old performed the abdication ritual in the presence of the imperial regalia — an ancient sword and sacred jewel. Dressed in a Western-style morning coat, Akihito stood on a small stage before an invited audience and members of the royal family and offered his “deepest heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan.” He said he would “pray for the peace and happiness of all the people in Japan and around the world.”

Empress Michiko stood by his side in a white and silver gown and the outgoing emperor paused briefly after exiting the stage, to help his wife of 60 years down the steps.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised the royal couple, saying they had offered “courage and hope” to the Japanese people, particularly in times of suffering. “His Majesty has fulfilled his responsibility as the symbol of Japan,” Abe said.