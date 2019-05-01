Cyber spying activity

THE HAGUE: Russia and China are stepping up "worrying" cyber spying activity, including last year’s plot to hack the world chemical weapons watchdog, the Dutch intelligence service warned on Tuesday. Moscow’s expanding conventional and nuclear forces are also a threat to the Netherlands and all of Europe, the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) said in its annual report.

"Offensive (cyber) activities, in particular by Russia and China, are worrying," the MIVD report said, adding it had uncovered "various digital espionage attempts" in 2018.

In April 2018 the Netherlands expelled four alleged agents fromRussia’s GRUmilitary intelligence agency for trying to hack the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. The Dutch brokewith their usual practice of keeping such operations secret and exceptionally revealed details of the plot in October, in coordination with US and British authorities. "That was necessary to increase the resilience of society, because less naivety means greater alertness to possible unwanted influences," MIVD chief General Onno Eichelsheim said.