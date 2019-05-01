Heatwave threat

News of a new heatwave likely to hit Karachi for three days starting today naturally sent alarm bells ringing through the city once again. The heatwave started early, with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees yesterday and expecting to touch 42 degrees in the next day or so. In June 2015, during the month of Ramazan, nearly 2,000 people died, most of them in Karachi, due to a heatwave and the resulting dehydration and heatstroke. The lack of easily available drinking water contributed to the deaths. While nothing can be done to stave off the heat created by the arrival of northwesterly winds and a predicted decrease in sea breeze, it would be wise to take precautions. The Karachi Municipal Corporation has already put 13 hospitals running under it on alert and also warned rescue services about the impending situation. However, people need to be made aware about all that is possible to keep themselves safe.

Essential safety measures such as drinking sufficient water should be imparted as widely as possible, with schools, colleges, offices and other institutions targeted. Other measures such as covering the head are also important. Most significant of all is the need to ensure that personnel such as traffic wardens and others working for official departments are familiar with basic first aid and are in a position to save lives. The lack of such information contributed to the disaster in 2015. The task for all those working in Karachi is to ensure as many as possible are spared the ordeal heat can bring. There are also other longer-term warnings inherent here. According to world experts, Pakistan is one of the countries most susceptible to ongoing climate change. Longer periods of heat and higher temperatures will certainly affect the country in many ways. Agriculture is already being affected and the country is more prone to disasters such as landslides. The heatwaves experienced over recent years provided a warning of what could lie ahead. It is imperative that we upgrade our disaster management systems and our provisions for emergency health so that the kind of mass death we saw in 2015 are not repeated. The citizens of Karachi need to come together for this with government organisations and those operating in the private sector cooperating to ensure the searing sun does not lead to more human misery than is totally unavoidable.