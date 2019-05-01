Khalilzad receives Pak support to speed up intra-Afghan dialogue

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad concluded his two-day visit to Pakistan where he held discussions with the country’s leadership on developments in the Afghan peace process.

“Ambassador Khalilzad requested and received support for the need to accelerate intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations as well as a reduction in violence, concrete steps necessary for a comprehensive settlement,” the US Embassy said in a press release on Tuesday.

During his visit, Khalilzad met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior military officials.

“Ambassador Khalilzad expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Khan’s recent remarks in support of the peace process and broader vision for stability and prosperity in the region,” the press release further said.

In his meetings, Khalilzad reiterated the end to the war would bring long overdue peace and stability for the Afghans and an independent Afghanistan that precludes it from being used by terrorists to attack the United States or any other country.

“In addition, peace holds particular significance for the region by facilitating regional economic integration. Ambassador Khalilzad said such integration contributes to advancing PM Khan’s vision for a development-centric transformation of Pakistan,” the press release added.