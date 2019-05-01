US will never support separatism in Pakistan: Alice

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells said on Tuesday the United States respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and would never support terrorist proxies or separatism against it.

She was responding to a question regarding India using Afghan soil to create insurgency in Pakistan, at a media interaction held here at the US embassy.

Ambassador Wells, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit, during her stay met government’s key officials including finance adviser, foreign secretary, interior secretary and the army chief to discuss bilateral agenda and regional security, including joint efforts to advance Afghan peace process. When sought comments on reports of Indian funding to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Ambassador Wells said the US did not support any separatist or irredentist movement. “It is critical that the nations of this region respect each other and ­work to achieve peace and economic growth,” she said.

Under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plan, she expressed hope Pakistan would make efforts to meet the specific requirements, including identification of high risk threats in society and denying them the ability to fund-raise and organise.

She said the US had been actively working with Pakistan to combat terrorism, whether it was al-Qaeda or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. “Any terrorist attacking Pakistan is an enemy of ours. We share very strong counter-terrorism objective in defeating extremist forces,” she stressed. On the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), she said the steps briefed by the Pakistan government to the diplomatic community were positive regarding the detention of leaders of proscribed groups and seizure of assets. “We certainly believe what peace brings economic growth and stability, which conforms with the Prime Minister’s agenda of Naya Pakistan aspiring development,” she said.

She welcomed Prime Minister Khan’s statements underscoring his government’s commitment to moving away from non-state actors through forging the NAP. She said: “Pakistan’s future course requires that the state itself controls all means of force.” On UNSC’s deadlock on proscribing Maulana Masood Azhar following China’s veto, she said the US believed designation of terrorist should be technical in nature. She added: “We encourage the parties to move forward and reaffirm the centrality of UN’s role in designating terrorists.”

On US concerns on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ambassador Wells said the US welcomed the development, however believed the infrastructure and investment needed to meet international standard, with transparency and sustainability. She said the apprehensions were not Pakistan-specific as the US had also expressed voice with regard to other countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. Ambassador Wells, who accompanied US Special Representative on Afghanistan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad during his meetings with officials in Islamabad, said Pakistan would benefit more than any other country if peace comes to this region.