Academic among over two dozen held in IHK

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Indian police have arrested more than two dozen people in Indian held Kashmir (IHK), including an academic in overnight raids in various areas of south Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces descended on a cluster of houses in the Murran area of Pulwama town on Monday night and detained 21 people. These youths, according to the officials, were detained for questioning for their alleged role in stone-pelting incidents on the forces.

In separate house raids, police arrested five people in Tral as well as other areas of south Kashmir. The police claimed that the detainees were involved in an “abortive suicide car bomb attack” on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar highway last month. “The arrested people include a PhD scholar — an active member of Jamiat-e-Talaba,” Jammu Inspector General of Police MK Sinha told reporters in Jammu on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police authorities also submitted a charge-sheet against nine youths who were arrested in a case related to an attack in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area last year, in which one CRPF man was killed and another injured.—