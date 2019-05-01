End of an era as Japan’s emperor abdicates

TOKYO: Emperor Akihito of Japan formally stepped down on Tuesday, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy, as his son Naruhito prepared to take the Chrysanthemum Throne and usher in a new imperial era.

In the “Room of Pine” in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace, the popular 85-year-old performed the abdication ritual in the presence of the imperial regalia — an ancient sword and sacred jewel. Dressed in a Western-style morning coat, Akihito stood on a small stage before an invited audience and members of the royal family and offered his “deepest heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan”. He said he would “pray for the peace and happiness of all the people in Japan and around the world.” Empress Michiko stood by his side in a white and silver gown and the outgoing emperor paused briefly after exiting the stage, to help his wife of 60 years down the steps.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised the royal couple, saying they had offered “courage and hope” to the Japanese people, particularly in times of suffering. “His Majesty has fulfilled his responsibility as the symbol of Japan,” Abe said.

Despite near-constant rain in Tokyo, several hundred wellwishers congregated outside the Palace during the historic ceremony attended by around 300 people. “I feel overwhelmed emotionally,” said a tearful Yayoi Iwasaki, a 50-year-old bank employee, standing outside the palace.

“In the past, enthronements followed the death of emperors and people weren’t sure whether they should be happy and celebrating, but with this transition, I am sure that we can celebrate while welcoming the new era,” she said.

Akihito was to technically remain emperor until the stroke of midnight when Naruhito was to take over and the new era of “Reiwa” — meaning “beautiful harmony” — would begin, lasting for as long as he reigns.

Earlier on Tuesday, draped in ornate golden-brown robes and wearing a towering black hat, Akihito reported his abdication to his ancestors and Shinto gods at several sanctuaries in the palace.

Today (Wednesday), the 59-year-old Naruhito will inherit the imperial regalia in a 10-minute ceremony that is off-limits to female royals, even his wife Masako.

He will shortly afterwards make his first address to the nation as its 126th emperor.

Born in 1933 as Japan was embarking on a militaristic

sweep across Asia in the name of his father Hirohito, the 11-year-old Akihito listened in tears as his nation’s defeat in World War II was announced in an unprecedented radio address.

He has broken new ground in the sensitive role, expressing regret over Japan’s wartime actions and gradually modernising the royal family and bringing it closer to the people.

Akihito and Michiko, whom he met at a tennis tournament in 1959, touched hearts in Japan and around the world when they knelt before survivors of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami and listened to stories of terrible suffering.

The Oxford-educated Naruhito now faces the delicate balancing act of continuing his father’s popular legacy while upholding the traditions of the Chrysanthemum Throne that stretch back centuries.

He has called for “new royal duties” to fit modern times and has criticised the sometimes stifling lifestyle imposed on royals, especially as his wife Masako has struggled to adapt to palace life.