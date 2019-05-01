NAB readies reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker

Ag APP

KARACHI: The regional board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has sought NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s approval to file a reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani following the completion of investigation.

The NAB’s regional board made the decision in a meeting at NAB Karachi and recommended sending it for approval to NAB’s headquarters in Islamabad, a statement issued by NAB Karachi said on Tuesday.

The regional board was told that Durrani had allegedly accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income. The assets “much beyond his declared assets”, were allegedly held by Durrani, his family and various “Benamidars” who have been recommended for trial.

“There are certain Benamidars who are personal servants of the accused and his family,” the statement added.

The regional board also recommended to the NAB chairman to approve a supplementary reference against Senator Kamran Michael about whom further evidence was collected regarding his alleged role in receiving a bribe through the bank accounts of his friends and Benamidars “for illegal sale of plots of KPT Cooperative Housing Society”. The anti-graft body alleged Michael purchased various properties in his brother’s name with the bribe money. The supplementary reference will be filed against him and other accused after it is approved.