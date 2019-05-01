Labour rejects call to back public vote on Brexit deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee has rejected calls to commit the party to a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal.
The party’s manifesto for next month’s European Parliament elections will stick to the wording of a motion passed by Labour conference last year, which keeps a public vote on the table as a last option. A party source made clear that this committed Labour to back a fresh vote only if the party cannot either win either the changes it wants to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement or secure a general election.
Deputy leader Tom Watson, who has led calls for a more positive commitment to a second referendum, left the six-hour meeting without comment, saying only that the manifesto would be published early next week.
Watson had earlier walked out of a shadow cabinet meeting after being told it would not be shown the proposed wording of the manifesto commitment. Some 115 MPs and MEPs signed a letter to NEC members organised by the Love Socialism, Hate Brexit group urging them to explicitly back a referendum in the manifesto.
And 34 of Labour’s 70 candidates in the May 23 European elections have pledged to campaign for a referendum and then back Remain if a vote is called. A Labour source said: “The NEC agreed the manifesto which will be fully in line with Labour’s existing policy — to support Labour’s alternative plan, and if we can’t get the necessary changes to the government’s deal, or a general election, to back the option of a public vote.”
