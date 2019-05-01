Late journalist, writer Younas Qiasi remembered

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function arranged on Tuesday paid tribute to late senior journalist and trilingual writer and poet Younas Qiasi for his journalistic, literary and cultural services.

The Culture Committee of Peshawar Press Club had arranged the function for late Younas Qiasi who served journalism for a long time and made literary contributions in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto languages.

Those present were PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah, President, Khyber Union of Journalist Fida Khattak, Ihtesham Toru, Ijaz Ali Khan, Shakeel Waheedullah, Abdul Ghaffar Baig, Raheel Qiasi, the son of the later writer and others. Speakers said Younas Qiasi would be remembered for services for promotion of literature, local tradition and journalism. They said he was a playwright who used his pen to project real aspirations of the common man. His plays were aimed at highlighting the ills of the society and suggesting a positive approach to address them, they pointed out. The speakers said folk songs written by Younas Qiasi were popular with the people and informed them about the brighter image and hidden aspects of their culture.

They demanded provincial government to name a public place after late Younas Qiasi, give Fakhr-e-Peshawar award to him posthumously for his services to journalism, poetry, script and play writing.

Tribal elder joins PTI

A tribal elder and chief of Muttahida Qabail Tanzeem, Malik Habibullah Orakzai met the chief organizer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saifullah Niazi and announced joining the ruling party.

A press release said PTI Chief Whip in Senate, Senator Sajjad Hussain, was present during the meeting.

Malik Habibullah Orakzai put trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced joining the PTI to better serve the masses. Speaking on the occasion, he said the tribal people had great expectations from the PTI.

He said it was the prime minister who took the landmark decision of bringing the tribal people in the political mainstream. Malik Habibullah Orakzai hoped the PTI would emerge victorious in the upcoming provincial assembly polls in the merged districts. The press release said the PTI chief organizer welcomed Malik Habibullah Orakzai to the party folds.