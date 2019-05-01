Man allegedly kills wife for property

HARIPUR: A factory worker allegedly killed his wife, a mother of three children when she refused to accept his demand to transfer property rights of her house in his name in Malikiyar village, police said on Tuesday.

Police quoted Mushtaq Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Girls College Road as saying that his sister Mussarat Yasmin 45, a serving nurse at the District Headquarters Hospital Haripur, was married to Haq Nawaz, and the couple had three minor children.

According to the complainant, the woman had purchased a house with her income a few months back but her husband wanted to get the property transferred in his name.

He said the couple would quarrel and Haq Nawaz used to subject her to violence over the issue.

The brother alleged that the accused stabbed her sister several times in the head and stomach, killing her on the spot.

The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the brother of slain nurse and started an investigation after arresting the accused.

Another school demanded for Haripur

The office-bearers of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan on Tuesday asked the provincial government

for setting up another boys high school in Haripur city.

“The buildings of existing three boys high schools are insufficient to accommodate the growing number of students,” demanded the Haripur chapter of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan in a meeting held here. District president of the body Amir Atique Siddiqi presided over the meeting.

The participants discussed the problems and expressed concern over the shrinking space for the children in the buildings of existing three boys high schools in Haripur city.

They said the overcrowding in the government schools mainly owing to the growing population has not only exposed the students to seating problems but was also affecting the teaching.