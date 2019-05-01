Waziristan Khassadars continue protest against non-payment of salaries

PESHAWAR: The move by the Khassadars in South Waziristan to vacate pickets to protest non-payment of salaries for the last nine months could create a law and order situation in the once-troubled tribal district.

A source said the Khassadars, now members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, have vacated a number of pickets as a protest for not receiving salaries for months.The source added that no Khassadar official was present to brief Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Feroz Shah and other officers when they visited various areas of South Waziristan in connection with the kidnapping of a senior official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and three other people from the Tank district.

The source said all the posts and pickets were vacated as the Khassadars had refused to perform duty until they were paid salaries.The Khassadars had first protested induction in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police when the process of merger of the erstwhile Fata with KP was being finalised.The protests continued for days and ended when senior government functionaries and police officers assured them that they would not lose their jobs. Some of the senior officials of the Khassadar and Levies forces were given shoulder promotions as deputy superintendents of police, inspectors and sub-inspectors. It caused controversy and triggered a debate within the force.Many junior ranking police officials are criticising the posting of what they called “ill-trained officials” on key positions as they feared it may create numerous issues in the coming months. IGP M Naeem Khan said the district police officers in all the newly merged districts are streamlining things, including headcount and arrears of salaries through relevant departments. “There are teething problems and a few bottlenecks but all will be settled soon. Other than Levies and Khassadars, there are contingents of the FC and army for the security duties and there is close coordination between them and the DPOs. The DPOs also have close coordination with the district administration and judiciary,” the IGP told The News. Naeem Khan said to facilitate the local population the DPOs of the newly merged districts are arranging the issuance of driving licences, police verification certificates and other facilities.