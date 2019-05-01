Commerce body asks govt to support industrial sector

HARIPUR: Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) President Attaur Rehman on Tuesday alleged that officials with a vested interest in the government departments were deliberately creating hurdles for the industrial sector.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme, he said that the manufacturing sector had a pivotal role to play in the national economy and its development and pro-industrialization measures could only encourage more investment. He said if a better working atmosphere was offered, the industrial sector could create new job opportunities together with contributing to a strong economy. The HCCI chief, however, said regulatory authorities, which were supposed to help support the government in collecting revenues through industrialization, were bent on harassing entrepreneurs on one pretext or the other.

He alleged that the authorities were only covering up own inefficiency and wrongdoings and doing nothing for the promotion of the industrial sector. The industrialist said poor infrastructure in the industrial estates and anti-industrialists policies of the government departments were scaring the investors away from KP, especially Hattar Industrial Estate. “It could lead to the closure of industries and flight of capital abroad or other parts of the country,” he feared. The HCCI chief was sceptical of the fulfillment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of creating 10 million new jobs and five million residential units.

Assuring every support on the part of industrialists, Attaur Rehman demanded the government to create an investment-friendly and pro-industrialization atmosphere in the country for an economic boost. He told the gathering that industrialists of Hattar were offering on-job training to 500 youths every year and the number of trainees was on the rise.