Crackdown on illegal promotional campaigns to be launched

Islamabad : The provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and police are all set to launch a country wide crackdown against the local cigarette manufacturers for committing serious violations of Tobacco Advertising, Promotion and Sponsorship (TAPS) laws.

Taking notice of news published in The News dated April 7, 2019, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination has written a letter to the provisional governments and Islamabad Capital Territory for immediate action against the local cigarette manufacturers for enforcement of tobacco control laws here on Monday.

According to MNSRC officials, a major crackdown against these local cigarette manufacturers is being launched at national level. These manufacturers are openly offering gifts, cash back rewards, free sampling, cash offers, use of human or animal pictures to attract young consumers.

The enforcement exercise is expected to result in seizure of violated cigarette products and arrest of persons involved in manufacturing and sale of these cigarette packs openly violating laid down rules and regulations.

According to the Health Ministry’s letter, provincial governments and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations have been asked to immediately invoke powers under SRO.1068(I)/2019 to take action against these local cigarette manufacturers involved in serious violations of these rules and regulations.

Health Ministry in the official letter also said that the tobacco use is a single largest preventable cause of death in the world. In Pakistan, tobacco is a cause of death of around 166,000 persons every year. The youth of Pakistan are being targeted by the local tobacco industry so that “replacement smokers” could be recruited. Around 1200 Pakistani children between age of 6 & 15 start smoking every day.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2014 almost 24million (19.1percent) adults currently use tobacco in any form in Pakistan. That accounts for 15.6 million (12.4percent) adults who currently smoke tobacco including 3.7 million adults using water pipes, hookah or shisha and another 9.6 million (7.7percent) adults who use smokeless tobacco.

According to official correspondence, it is well documented that the Tobacco Advertising, Promotion and Sponsorship increase tobacco use and that bans on TAPS decrease tobacco use. In this regard, government has issued TAPS guidelines under “Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers’ Health Ordinance 2002”. According to the SRO.1086(I)2013, it is illegal to advertise tobacco and tobacco products on print, electronic and outdoor media or through depiction of a human or animal images or through a poster or banner affixed outside a shop, kiosk or mobile trolley. Moreover, according to the SRO.53(KE)/2009, it is illegal to offer free goods, cash rebates, free samples, discount or goods below the market values for the purpose of the advertisement of tobacco or tobacco products to consumers to generate sale or promote smoking.

Currently, this Ministry has noticed violations of the said laws. It has been observed that the local cigarette manufacturers are openly violating these laws by offering gifts, cash back rewards, free sampling, cash offers, use of human or animal pictures to attract consumers etc.

It is pertinent to mention that SRO. 1068(I) 2006 and SRO.46(I)/2007 empowers the provisional governments and Islamabad Capital Territory administration to enforce tobacco control laws in their jurisdiction. Police officers are authorized persons to take action against the violators of the aforesaid laws/ordinance. The violation of section-7 are cognizable and bail able offences and can be trialled by the magistrate of the first class, Health Ministry added.