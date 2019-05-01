close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

FFC financial results announced

Islamabad

 
May 1, 2019

Rawalpindi: In a meeting the Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, says a press release.

The company earned aggregate sales revenue of Rs20.31 billion while income on deposits stood at a record level of Rs921 million. Net profitability was recorded at Rs3.7 billion with per share earnings of Rs2.91 compared to EPS of Rs1.78 last year. The Board of Directors also announced first interim dividend of Rs2.50 per share.

