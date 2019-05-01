Campaign launched for safe road environment

Islamabad : The Islamabad Operational and Islamabad Traffic Police have launched joint campaign in the city to ensure safe road environment in the city and check violation of traffic rules.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, this campaign has been launched and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has provided additional strength for assistance to traffic police.

A total of 13 pickets or points have been erected in the city and joint operation has been launched to check violation of traffic rules. Policemen would impose fine on those not following traffic rules while smooth flow of environment would be also ensured.

It is to mention that a meeting was held last day to review the arrangements for smooth traffic flow in the city which was attended among others by DIG (Security and Traffic) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic) and officials from traffic and operation divisions.

It was agreed that police teams of both divisions (traffic and operations) would ensure equal implementation of law and adopt policy of zero tolerance against those violating traffic rules.

The joint police teams would devise a strategy to ensure smooth traffic flow at the rush areas of the city and would facilitate the citizens. These teams would conduct checking of suspicious elements and to ensure strict action against criminal elements.

The DIG (Operations) also visited the various areas of the city and appreciated the policemen performing duties at the erected points.