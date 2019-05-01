Modern floral art demonstrated

Islamabad : The Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter held its monthly meeting at the Serena Hotel and the programme of the month was a competition titled ‘Textural Contrast’ (a modern arrangement).The event was fully participated in by members and there were many beautiful arrangements on display. The guest of honour was the wife of the President of Pakistan, Samina Alvi.

The members who participated in the competition arrived early to prepare their exhibits or put finishing touches to them if they had been prepared at home and judging had been done before the arrival of the guest of honour, who came punctually at the given time. After she had seen and admired the exhibits, the main programme began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Hina Kamran, followed by General Secretary, Yasmin Qayyum extending a warm welcome to everyone and saying a few words about the guest of honour, who loves gardening and has been a member of floral societies, including being the president of ‘Ikebana lnternational,’ Karachi chapter. She also focuses on philanthropic work around Pakistan, especially in education and health.

President FAS Islamabad/Rawalpindi Zeenat Salim said it was a great honor for the members that the guest of honor had accepted their invitation and hoped that in spite of being very busy she would manage to attend more meetings.

Thanking the members for inviting her, Samina Alvi, admiring the exhibits, praised the members for their talent; appreciated their efforts of fund raising for various charitable organizations. “If we all work together we can make a big difference in the lives of people who need our help,” she said.

After this the judges – graceful doyens of FAS, Farhat Zaman and Farhana Azim -came on stage and Farhat said it had been very difficult to choose winners as the standard of work was equally high. Farhana then said a few words about modern flower arrangement and gave a critique of the exhibits in her usual charming manner so no one is offended but takes it as an opportunity to learn.

As per tradition birthday girls were given gifts; the judges were presented tokens of appreciation and the meeting ended and refreshments were served. Samina Alvi, who is a down to earth person, stayed on to enjoy a cup of tea and interact with the members, who are like one big, happy family.

Prize Winners: Novices. Rabia Imran and Suzzane Jamshed, 1st; Nuzhat Saeed,2nd , Faheema Yusuf, 3rd and Saadia Amir, Highly Commendable

Experts: Ghazala Abdullah and Tabassum Rizvi 1st; Arshee Javed and SaminaTariq 2nd ; Zeenat Salim and Musarrat Zain 3rd and Yasmin Salman, Highly Commendable.

Modern flower arrangement: A continually evolving concept featuring the design qualities of nature plant material and showing an awareness of current trends in flower arrangement and design. International influence may be apparent. These exhibits should display individual creativity and need not use plant material in a traditional way. A modern exhibit includes free form/ free style, modern line; mass and modern line mass.