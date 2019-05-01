close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

PRA serves notice on construction company

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Tuesday served a show cause notice on a construction company for defaulting to nonpayment of Punjab Sales Tax on Services in respect to services rendered to the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Package-I.

According to the notification, a copy of which is available with The News, ‘the contract was awarded for the execution of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train package-I project on September 3, 2015 by the Lahore Development Authority vide letter No CE/LDA/PS/754. The services were rendered by the company and the same were taxable under the head of Contractual Execution of Works under Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012’.

The letter stated that the construction company had failed to discharge its obligation under the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and had been given seven days to reply. Upon an unsatisfactory reply the taxpayer shall be bound to deposit tax amount of Rs6.8 billion, including penalty.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore