PRA serves notice on construction company

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Tuesday served a show cause notice on a construction company for defaulting to nonpayment of Punjab Sales Tax on Services in respect to services rendered to the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Package-I.

According to the notification, a copy of which is available with The News, ‘the contract was awarded for the execution of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train package-I project on September 3, 2015 by the Lahore Development Authority vide letter No CE/LDA/PS/754. The services were rendered by the company and the same were taxable under the head of Contractual Execution of Works under Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012’.

The letter stated that the construction company had failed to discharge its obligation under the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and had been given seven days to reply. Upon an unsatisfactory reply the taxpayer shall be bound to deposit tax amount of Rs6.8 billion, including penalty.