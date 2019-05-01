close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

AWP for probe into foreign funding charges

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Awami Workers Party (AWP) leadership has urged the government to avoid the course of confrontation and called for setting up a judicial commission to probe alleged funding of foreign secret services in Pakistan.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, AWP leaders including Yusuf Masti Khan, Secretary General Akhter Hussein and Farooq Tariq stated that the Pakhtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) had emerged as a major rights movement of Pashtoons and their demands about missing persons, removal of landmines and end of military check-posts had already been acknowledged by the government. The AWP demands fulfillment of all these demands immediately, they added.

