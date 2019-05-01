LCWU celebrates 10 years of campus radio

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Tuesday organised various events to celebrate 10th anniversary of the campus radio FM96.6.

Punjab Minister of Information and Culture Syed Samsam Bukhari was the chief guest who while speaking on the occasion said LCWU’s campus radio had become a voice of women along fulfilling educational needs of the varsity students.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor also appreciated the performance of campus radio and its contributions for the betterment of the university students. Dr Anjum Zia, Head of Mass Communication Department, said the significance of radio could not be denied in this age and role of campus radio had increased manifolds.

A rally to highlight importance of tree plantation was also organised in which a large number of students and teachers participated. A tree plantation activity was also held in which students and teachers planted saplings.

Many other competitions were organised at the university auditorium to mark the successful 10 years of the campus radio. The talented students of university participated in various competitions such as Husn-e-Qirat, Naat, singing, and script writing. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held in the auditorium.

Seminar: A one-day seminar “Emerging Trends in Computer Science” was held at Virtual University (VU) M A Jinnah Campus.

Dr Naveed A Malik, founder Virtual University, was the guest of honour while Naeem Tariq, Rector VU, chaired the seminar. The seminar was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology.

The objective of the seminar was to bring leading researchers from academia at one platform with the focus to exchange ideas on modern computing innovations and applications across various fields such as industry, healthcare, and business.

The speakers talked about Internet of Things (IOT), importance of robotics and how it is changing the modern world. They also guided the audience about cybernetics and artificial intelligence a path to symbiotic relation between mechanical humans and human machine, challenges in developing tools for deaf community of Pakistan, location-based sentiment mapping of topics detected in social media and big data analytics.

The guest speaker Prof Dr Zulfiqar described in detail how the academia could contribute to the society with computer vision and machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) and IOT. Other speakers included Prof Dr Ghalib, Dr Yasir, Dr Wajahat, Dr Adnan, Dr Nasir, Dr Sumair, Dr Israr and Dr Nida.

PU workshop: Punjab University’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) organised two-day hands-on training workshop titled “CRISPR/ Genome Editing Technology”. Dr Tayyab Husnain, CEMB Director, researchers and participants from different national institutes of Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta, AJK, Bahawalpur and Lahore were present.

Dr Abdul Qayyum Rao from CEMB and Khayam Javed from the Gurdon Institute University of the Cambridge, UK delivered lectures about CRISPR technology and its implications. Their talks were followed by hands-on sessions on designing of CRISPR construct.

In the concluding ceremony of the workshop, Deputy Auditor General of Pakistan Chaudhary Abdul Karim appreciated the arrangement of workshop and providing an opportunity to share modern knowledge and experiences on the topic.

Elected: In the elections of Central Zones of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed of Lahore General Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute has been elected unopposed general secretary.

Doctors relating to the field of urology from all over the country took part in the elections and appreciated the work done by Dr Nazir Ahmed especially in the field of urology. They said that he had made remarkable achievements by introducing modern treatment methods for the general public in Pakistan at very low expenses.

Talking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed vowed to take steps to save the general public from the diseases of kidney and gall bladder. He said that awareness walk and seminars will be arranged on an urgent basis for the general public to educate them about the diseases. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab and Lahore General Hospital MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin congratulated Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed on his election.