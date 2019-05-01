Plea against Haj policy dismissed

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the Haj policy 2019. The federal government had withdrawn a subsidy on the pilgrimage on January 30, increasing the expenses by Rs176,000 for each pilgrim and tour operators had challenged the new policy in LHC.

Justice Ayesha A Malik rejected the petition after declaring it non-maintainable. The government said that those who have resources can perform Haj as there will be no subsidy and the court cannot interfere in a policy decision which has been taken by the government in accordance with the Constitution, the LHC bench remarked.

The petitioner had said that the government had increased the amount of the government Haj scheme for a person from Rs280,000 to Rs456,000. “The government has withdrawn the subsidy offered to the pilgrims and made the pilgrimage 65 percent expensive,” the petitioner had stated.

The petitioner had alleged that the Haj expenses had been increased to illegally earn profits from the scheme. Under the new Haj Policy, more than 184,000 Pakistanis will perform the annual ritual of Hajj this year, with 60pc quota of pilgrims reserved for the government-sponsored Hajj scheme and remaining 40pc for the pilgrims who will travel through private Haj tour operators.

LSE plea rejected: The Lahore High Court has dismissed a petition of Lahore Stock Exchange (LSE) challenging a penalty imposed by Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The LSE through its counsel Anwar Hussain contended that the SECP imposed a penalty on the petitioner for allowing a broker to continue trading without renewal of its registration in violation of Unified Trading System Regulations.

The counsel stated that the broker registered under the Broker and Agents Registration Rules, 2001 forwarded its application for renewal of registration to the LSE who then forwarded it to the SECP.

He said the matter was delayed considerably by the SECP and in the meantime show-cause notice was issued to the LSE and later Rs1 million had been imposed as penalty.

The counsel argued that the impugned order failed to consider that the role of the LSE was that of a post office and it was merely to forward the request of the broker for renewal of registration to the SECP. He said in fact it was the responsibility of the SECP to renew the registration of the broker, that too within time.

Representing the SECP, Barrister Usman Ghani stated that the LSE was a frontline regulator and was responsible to ensure that every broker operating a terminal at the exchange was duly registered by the commission.

He argued that the contention of the LSE that it was simply a post office was totally against the mandate of the law as its role was to ensure compliance of all rules and regulations. He said the LSE was bound to suspend operation of any broker acting in contravention of the regulations. Dismissing the petition, Justice Ayesha A Malik observed that the penalty was well within the statutory limit and did not reflect upon any random quantum.

The judge observed that the LSE had been held responsible for neglecting its functions and violating the regulations against the interest of the investors. “Therefore, in this case, no illegality was made out,” the order concluded.