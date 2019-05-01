Stay against JIT on Model Town killings extended

LAHORE :A Lahore High Court three-member bench on Tuesday extended stay order against new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe 2014 Model Town incident, till May 10.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Aalia Neelum, issued the order on petitions by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and Constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident, against the new JIT.

As the hearing resumed, it was informed to the court that Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera was unable to appear due to demise of his father. To it, the court adjourned hearing until May 10 without any progress in the case. The bench had suspended a notification for formation of new JIT probing Model Town incident on March 22 and sought reply from the Punjab government and others.

Petitioners submitted that a judicial inquiry and a JIT had already investigated the 2014 firing incident. They submitted that the Code of Criminal Procedure and Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 did not allow formation of a second JIT in the same case, and pleaded to the court to declare the new JIT illegal.