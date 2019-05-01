Scattered rain likely

LAHORE :Scattered rain was observed in the City on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and might persist for the next two to three days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Very hot weather in south Punjab and Sindh is likely.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Tuesday, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in DG khan, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in Islamabad (Zero Point 2mm, Saidpur, Golra, A/P, 1), Noorpurthal, 7, Chakwal, 5, Murree, 4, Joarabad, 3, Mangla, Jhelum, 2mm.