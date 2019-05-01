Labourers’ welfare govt’s mission, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam has taught us about the welfare of the labourers and highlighted their dignity as the friends of Allah Almighty. It has also directed to pay the remunerations of the labourers before any delay.

In his message, the chief minister said that labourers had rendered unforgettable sacrifices in Chicago on May 01, 1886 and this day reminds us about the martyrs of Chicago and their struggle against tyranny and oppression.

In new Pakistan, labourers will get their rights because the country belongs to them and labourers will live an honourable life. He said that trained human resource is the backbone of trade and industry and the government is taking genuine steps for the welfare of the labourers. Regrettably, the labourers were befooled by false promises and no practical measures were taken for their rehabilitation. However, the incumbent government is improving their quality of life through practical steps because provision of more facilities to the labourers is our mission. He said that purpose of celebrating this day was to expedite the efforts of ensuring the dignity of labourers along with the provision of reasonable wages.

This day provides an opportunity to reiterate the commitment of ensuring the rights of the labourers and we should also reiterate the commitment that we will fully support them in achieving genuine rights, the chief minister concluded.

Polythene bags to be banned in Ramazan bazaars: The Lahore division commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners in the division to ban polythene bags/plastic shopping bags in Ramazan bazaars.

Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that plastic pollution and excessive use of polythene bags were great menaces and joint efforts were needed to curb them. He said that initially a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched.

He said that plastic shopping bag manufacturing was a big industry so there was a need to take short-term and long-term steps. Dr Mujtaba Piracha on Tuesday chaired as meeting regarding the menace of polythene bags in his committee room.

Punjab Environment Department Secretary Asad Gilani, Lahore DC Saliha Saeed, Kasur DC Azhar Hayat, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, AC Protocol Syed Munawwar Bukhari, and representitives of WWF were also present.