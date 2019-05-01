Iran arrests 32 over support for cleric’s alleged killer

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested 32 people who had expressed support online for a man accused of murdering a cleric, semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Behrouz Hajilouyi allegedly shot Mostafa Ghasemi on Saturday outside the seminary where the cleric worked in the western Hamedan province. He had confessed to the crime in a now-deleted post on his Instagram account, Fars news agency reported.

"Thirty-two people who had left messages of support for Behrouz Hajilouyi on his personal Instagram page were identified and arrested," Hamedan police chief Bakhshali Kamrani told ISNA. Hajilouyi’s Instagram account shows photos of him posing with pistols, shotguns and automatic rifles. He was shot dead in a firefight with police on Sunday after his car was tracked, according to Kamrani who has not put forward a motive for the cleric’s killing.