‘Attempted coup’ by Guaido Rioting breaks out in Venezuela

CARACAS: Venezuela’s self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido claimed on Tuesday that troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro, whose government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup by the US-backed opposition leader.

An apparently carefully planned attempt by Guaido to demonstrate growing military support disintegrated into rioting as palls of black smoke rose over eastern Caracas. The government said it was "deactivating" an attempted coup by a small group of "treacherous" soldiers.

And there was little early sign Maduro’s iron grip on the military -- which has kept him in power in a months-long standoff with Guaido -- had slipped. On Twitter, he claimed the military chiefs had assured him of their "total loyalty".

Confusion reigned in Caracas as a crowd that swelled to thousands, many waving Venezuelan flags, flocked onto a highway near a Caracas military base. Guaido had rallied his supporters with an early morning video message that showed him with armed troops he said had heeded months of urging to join his campaign to oust Maduro.

The 35-year-old National Assembly leader -- recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries -- was filmed outside the La Carlota air base, where he urged the armed forces inside to join him.

Guaido claimed the move was the "beginning of the end" of Maduro’s regime, and there was "no turning back". But as the crowd swelled around the base, police fired tear gas to keep them away from the perimeter.

Later troops in riot gear, backed by armored vehicles and water tankers, lined up against the demonstrators on a highway wreathed in tear-gas. Several of the vehicles ran into the crowd, injuring some of the protesters. Rioters later blocked the highway with a bus and set it on fire.

A pall of black smoke also rose from an area near a helicopter hangar on the base. Soldiers put out the fire and fired tear gas at demonstrators who were trying to dismantle the steel perimeter fence.

"Today is the day Maduro resigns. Today is the day all the country’s drug dealers resign. Today we have a Venezuela. Today we have a nation," said one protester amid the confusion.

As UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to all sides to avoid violence, Venezuela’s army chief and defense minister, General Vladimir Padrino, issued a stark warning of possible "bloodshed" -- adding that he would hold the opposition responsible.

In a message on Twitter, Padrino said the situation in military barracks and bases in the country was "normal." He later said an army colonel had received a bullet wound to the neck during the clashes in Caracas.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez called on the army "to remain on maximum alert to -- with our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces -- defeat the attempted coup and preserve peace."