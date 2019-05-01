close
Wed May 01, 2019
AFP
May 1, 2019

For Simon Yates atonement in the Giro ‘is my season’

Sports

AFP
May 1, 2019

PARIS: For Simon Yates the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Bologna on May 11, is unfinished business. “I’m going back to try to finish it,” the British rider told AFP on Tuesday from Andorra where he lives and works.

Last season finished with a breakthrough victory in the Tour of Spain in September. But that followed a spectacular collapse in the Giro in May. Yates had built a lead of almost a minute with four days to go. Then the race returned to the mountains for three stages.

He faltered on the first, crumbled on the second and faded on the third to finish 21st, more than an hour-and-a quarter behind winner Chris Froome. “I felt I was close last year but ran out of gas,” he said.

In the run-up to this year’s race, his Mitchelton-Scott team tweeted a photo of Yates on the ground still wearing the leader’s pink jersey at the close of one of the stages that ended his Giro hopes. “I’ve been working towards this all year,” Yates said.

