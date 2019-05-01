PCB May 6 meeting gains importance

KARACHI: The PCB meeting on May 6 in Lahore has great significance keeping in view the latest developments in Pakistan cricket, informed sources told ‘The news’ on Tuesday.

Five members of PCB Governing Board boycotted the meeting in Quetta recently, and later Javed Miandad, Islahuddin and Jehangir Khan came out in opposition of PM Imran Khan’s decision to close the departmental cricket teams.

It is pertinent to note that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and MD Wasim Khan are out of the country and nobody in the PCB seems to know if they would be in the country on May 6. An official said that if they did not return, the COO Subhan Ahmed would preside the meeting.

It is a normal meeting of PCB, but due to present circumstances, the meeting has gained importance. It will be seen how PCB reacts to the stance of Pakistan’s greatest sportsmen. Javed is a former cricket captain, Islah is a two-time Hockey World Cup winner and Jehangir Khan is a 10-time British and six-time World Squash Champion.

There has been complete silence from the PCB after the press conference of the three. Two high officials of PCB media department are also out of the country which may be the reason why there has been no response from the PCB.

Lahore High Court has summoned PCB high officials and other parties on May 7 as a petition has been filed by PCB Governing Board member Noman Butt about controversies erupting from the board meeting held in Quetta.